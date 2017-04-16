Steve Stephens: 5 Things To Know About Man Who Allegedly Murdered On Facebook Live

Courtesy of Facebook

What started as a pleasant Easter Sunday for Cleveland families tragically turned into a killing spree in the afternoon of April 16. Now the murderer, believed to be Steve Stephens, is making front page news. Here’s 5 things to know about the lead suspect.

1. What did he do?

On Easter Sunday, Steve Stephens allegedly uploaded a Facebook Live video in which he shoots an elderly man, identified as 74-year old Robert Goodwin Sr., next to the public park. “Found me somebody I’m going to kill, the guy right here, this old dude” says Steve as he pulls up in his car. He then orders Robert to say a woman’s name “because she’s the reason this is going to happen to you” and shoots him in the head. There’s a stream of blood on the sidewalk.

2. There may be other victims.

Although Cleveland police haven’t found any yet, Steve claims to have killed at least 13 other people as part of this “Easter Day slaughter,” or so he calls it. According to Steve’s Facebook page, the bodies are located in an abandoned house. He also says he will NOT stop until he’s caught.

3. Why did he do it?

Steve blamed the murders on a woman, who is believed to be his ex-girlfriend. “Three years I spent with this b*tch…I wish we never met,” he wrote in a Facebook post. Money may be another reason behind Steve’s killing, as he claims to have “lost everything” to gambling recently. Steve confessed that she drove him “crazy,” but that they were supposed to be married.

4. He appears to be an experienced gun user.

Taking to Facebook once more, Steve uploaded a series of videos of himself shooting at numerous gun ranges. In some videos he also brags about being a good shooter. While Steve’s gun skills may be disturbing to the eye, it is not known if he has a criminal record, a history of violence, or mental health issues.

5. Has he been caught?!

NO — and that’s the most haunting part of this story. Steve is still on the loose and police are desperately looking for him. Students at Cleveland State University have been advised to stay indoors as a precaution since Steve is considered to be armed and dangerous.

