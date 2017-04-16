QUIZ: Which Coachella Queen Are You? Vanessa Hudgens, Kylie Jenner, Or Ariel Winter

REX/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens, Kylie Jenner, and Ariel Winter have been absolutely slaying it out at Coachella this weekend! All three ladies’ styles are super unique so we’ve created a quiz so you can figure out which queen of the festival you are!

Each girl has had a completely different Coachella experience and outfits than the others so we've created a quiz to see which queen you're the most like!

Vanessa has offered us probably had the most traditional Coachella style. She has always embraced the festival’s bohemian vibes every year she’s out in the desert. This year she served up some amazing hippy looks. She rocked an all-black ensemble with waisted black shorts and lacy bralette top that she accessorized with a patterned long kimono and flat-brimmed hat. She then turned up the color way up with a floral maxi dress and large dangling earrings.

Meanwhile Kylie opted for a sexier look and put the emphasis on her hair. One day her locks were highlighter yellow and the next they were a deep purple! She looked amazing in a beige dress that had straps tied across her back before she donned a matching snakeskin patterned crop top and skirt set. Ariel has been showing off her waist-length pink hair at the festival this year and rocked cutoff denim shorts and a cropped white t-shirt that showed off some under boob. She accessorized her chill outfit with a pink bandana to match her bright hair color!

HollywoodLifers, which Coachella queen are you? Tell us what result you got from our quiz in the comments below!

