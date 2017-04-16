West Brom Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Rex/Shutterstock

With the Premier League season quickly coming to a close, Liverpool looks to finish strong, even if they don’t wind up with the championship. The Reds face West Brom on April 16 at 8:30 AM ET so tune in to see every thrilling second.

With Chelsea cruising to the EPL Championship, the best Liverpool could aim for is a third or second-place finish. With Tottenham in hot pursuit of the Blues, the Reds are going to focus on the challenge presented by West Brom. The 8 th place Baggies will welcome Liverpool to The Hawthorns in beautiful West Bromwich for this match. Start the day right with some sport after tuning into this fixture.

Though it’s not likely they’ll take home any silverware this EPL season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, 49, sees a possible silver lining: entry into the Champions League. Though the Red fell to Sevilla in the Europa League final last season, Jurgen is not giving up hope.

“I will only be satisfied if we reach the Champions League,” Jurgen said, per ESPN. “You are always under pressure. In every game there is pressure. You need to win all the time. I’m only satisfied when the team wins.”

That may not happen, even if Liverpool scores a Top 4 finish. If Manchester United wins the Europa League, thus getting them qualified to the Champions League, and Leicester City somehow wins the UCL, then England would realistically have six “qualifiers” for Europe’s top competition, according to the Daily Express. However, England is only allowed five qualifiers, which means the fourth place Premier League team would be sent down to the Europa League.

So, with Chelsea and Tottenham fighting for first and second, it’s up to Liverpool and Manchester City to battle for third place. While it’s not likely that Leicester will win the Champions League, it’s best not to risk it. So, forget Top Four. For Jurgen to ensure his boys make it to the Champions League, he better get himself a Top Three spot. Yikes.

