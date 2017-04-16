Golden State Warriors Vs. Portland Trail Blazer Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs

Rex/Shutterstock

Get ready, basketball fans: Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are gunning for another NBA championship. First, they’ll face the Portland Trail Blazers and Game 1 kicks off on April 16 at 3:30 PM ET. Don’t miss it!

It seems like a repeat, but the Golden State Warriors enter the 2017 NBA Favorites as the favorites to go all the way. Yet, if the Dubs fall asleep at the wheel during their opening series with the Portland Trail Blazers, then the Warriors’ golden season will have a horrible end. It should be a wild kickoff to the NBA Playoffs so tune in to see every exciting second.

The Splash Brothers – Klay Thompson, 27, and Steph Curry, 29 – should lead the Warriors to victory over the 8th seeded Trail Blazers, but they should have a challenge when they go up against Portland’s Damian Lillard, 26, and C.J. McCollum, 25. Still, Portland needs its dynamic duo to play “the best basketball of their lives” in order for the Blazers to get past the Warriors in this opening round, according to USA Today.

Still, Damian thinks his team has a chance to beat the Warriors. In fact, when asked how many games it would take to win, Damien said Portland only needed six. That was pretty bold, considering it is the Golden State Warriors he was talking about. After facing some backlash over what many thought was overconfidence, Damien had to clarify what he said.

“I was asked in six or seven [games], and I said six,” Damien told Chris Haynes of ESPN (per Bleacher Report.) “It was a lighthearted exchange. But with that said, I do believe we can win the series.” Damien also reminded everyone that “anything can happen. It’s the NBA. It’s about playing right at the right time, playing well at the right time, and we believe that we can beat anybody.”

The winner of this series will go on to meet the winner of the LA Clippers / Utah Jazz series. On the other side of the Western Conference playoffs, Russell Westbrook, 28, and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on James Harden, 27, and the Houston Rockets. Meanwhile, the sleeper squad of San Antonio Spurs play the Memphis Grizzlies. Nice.

Who do you think will win this game, HollywoodLifers? Who do you think will win the NBA playoffs?

