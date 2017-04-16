Manchester United Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Chelsea continues its charge to the Premiership title, but will Manchester United hand the Pensioners a rare loss? These two iconic clubs clash on April 16 so don’t miss it when the game kicks off at 11:00 AM ET.

It doesn’t look like anyone can stop Chelsea from claiming the Premier League championship, so for squads like Manchester United, the real goal is possibly qualifying for the Champions League. At fifth place in the EPL, the Red Devils are just on the outside of the cut-off mark. They needs to pick up the points ASAP, but when they meet Chelsea at Old Trafford, they may be easier said than done. It’s going to be wild so tune in to see every second.

For Jose Mourinho, 54, and Man U, they have two chances of making the Champions League: finish in the top four or by winning the Europa League. Yet, if the Red Devils self-destruct (as they’re known to do from time to time) it wouldn’t the end of the world in the manager’s eyes.

“We need and we don’t need [the Champions League,]” Jose said in a news conference, according to ESPN FC. “We don’t need because Manchester United’s history is so big and Manchester United is so much bigger than many other clubs that are playing Champions League that if Manchester United do not play Champions League for four years that doesn’t affect the prestige, the dimension and history of the club.”

However, that sounds a little like sour grapes. Man U goes into this game four pints behind Manchester City and six points behind Liverpool. If the Red Devils can pick up a couple wins while their rivals fumble, they’ll make it to the Champions League, even if they get bounced from the Europa League.

Perhaps Jose is still a bit bitter over his exit from Chelsea. The former Blues manager departed the club at the end of 2015 and during the 2016-17 season, Chelsea has clobbered Man United.

