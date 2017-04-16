Chicago Bulls Vs. Boston Celtics Live Stream — Watch Game 1 Of The NBA Playoffs

REXS/Shutterstock

Playoff time! Round 1 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs sees Dwyane Wade and the Chicago Bulls take on Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics on Apr. 16th at 6:30pm EST at the TD Garden. Watch game 1 online here and catch every hoop, dunk and blocked shot.

The Boston Celtics finished the regular season with a record of 53-29, better than the 51-31 record of the champion Cleveland Cavaliers, and much stronger than the 41-41 Chicago Bulls who squeaked into the last spot in the playoffs. The Celtics are the top team in the Eastern Conference and with Isaiah Thomas, 28, balling out of control, they will be next to impossible to beat for veteran Dwyane Wade, 35, and the Chicago Bulls despite their strong momentum rolling into the playoffs.

The Bulls went on a tear to get into this last playoff spot winning 7 of their last 9 games. Chicago is getting hot and healthy at the right time, but do they have what it takes to get past the crazy good Celtics team? Dwyane has been battling injuries all year and he may need to do better than 18, 4, and 4 if the Bulls are to have a chance against a strong Boston squad.

Boston will be leaning on Isaiah and his 28 points per game to carry them past round one of these playoffs. The Celtics will have to find an answer for Rajon Rondo, 31, on the defensive side of the court too. Other than their few veterans, the Bulls should not be too much for the Celtics to handle in the opener of this best of seven series where Boston has the home court advantage.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Bulls have a chance against the Celtics, in Boston, during this first game? Should the Bulls just stay in Chicago? Let us know what you think will be the score of this opening playoff game!

