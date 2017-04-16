Travis Scott Thinks Kylie Jenner Is ‘Smokin Hot’ & He Loves That Tyga’s Upset

REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner has only been on the market for a short while, but that doesn’t mean guys aren’t already flocking to her side. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Travis Scott thinks Kylie is totally hot and loves that her ex Tyga is upset he’s cozying up to her!

“Travis [Scott] thinks Kylie [Jenner] is smokin’ hot, and he loves all the attention that comes along with hooking up with her, but he’s a player,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s one of those ‘h*es in different area codes’ types.” Definitely sounds like Travis, 24, is totally into the 19-year-old member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but may not be looking to get too serious.

“Plus, he and Tyga have a bit of a rivalry, so he loves the fact that Tyga’s long term girl is now hanging out with him on the regs,” the source continued. Oh my! Well if you want to make the 27-year-old “Rack City” rapper angry, getting close with the girl he dated for two years is definitely a good way to get on his bad side!

Travis and the lip kit mogul stirred up rumors that they might have a budding romance when they were spotted partying together at Coachella. They were seen at designer Jeremy Scott‘s Moschino X Candy Crush party on April 15 looking rather cozy!

“Kylie and Travis made their way to a private table, where they were joined by friends and enjoyed the DJ,” an insider told People. “After five minutes of being in a very crowded space, Travis got up and left the table, and Kylie followed him out with her friends following close behind her.” Oh boy! That does give Kylie’s ex a LOT to feel jealous about!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Kylie and Travis are going to become a serious thing? Is she just hanging with him to make Tyga jealous? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.