Travis Scott ‘Hates’ Tyga? See History Of Shady Tweets As Rumored Kylie Romance Heats Up

Does Travis Scott have a major issue with Tyga? He’s reportedly been flirting up a storm with Tyga’s ex Kylie Jenner and we’ve dug up some shady Travis tweets about Tyga that you just have to see!

Travis Scott, 24, has reportedly been getting awfully cozy with Tyga’s ex Kylie Jenner, 19. An eyewitness at the PrettyLittleThings.com party on Apr. 12 claimed Kylie was “sitting on his [Travis’s] lap!” Her breakup with Tyga, 27, is still plenty fresh, but Travis seems to have his own beef with Tyga. We noticed several shady tweets from Travis about Tyga that we just had to investigate.

Travis’s tweets about Tyga go all the way back to August 2016 when he and Kylie were still very much together. He shared a video of a battle that included Tyga and Nick Cannon, 36. A lot of the disses were directed at Tyga, Kylie, and that 12 year age gap between them. One harsh burn was, “When you and your girl go on trips, does your girl have to sign a permission slip?” Yikes! Travis then sneakily retweeted about rapper 21 Savage’s crush on Kylie in Nov, which started a whole other feud with 22 Savage.

Tyga taking another L pic.twitter.com/4LdnjbMlPq — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trrvisXX) November 22, 2016

WHY THEY DO TYGA LIKE THIS 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xImxKzY7Z0 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trrvisXX) August 9, 2016

Me: I Hate Tyga

DJ: *plays Rack City*

Me:pic.twitter.com/GsFPdJMArs — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trrvisXX) October 10, 2016

Travis wrote in Oct., “Me: I hate Tyga/ DJ: *plays Rack City*/ Me:,” and shared a clip from the movie Boo! A Madea Halloween. In the scene, Tyler Perry’s Madea complained about not liking rap music as Tyga played at a party. She can’t help herself though and ended up starting to dance before she left. “I got to get the hell out of here before my inner h– come out,” she said. It seemed to us like Travis was saying he’s not a huge fan of Tyga, but he cannot help jamming out to his tracks. Do these tweets seem feud worthy to you?

