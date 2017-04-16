Selena Gomez Proudly Watched The Weeknd Perform & Left With Him Holding Hands

REX/Shutterstock

Day 2 of Coachella was FULL of surprises! When Nav brought out The Weeknd as his special guest, supportive girlfriend Selena Gomez simply could not take her eyes off of him. They even left the show holding hands, so read on for the EXCLUSIVE details!

OK, these two need to stop being so cute! LIKE RIGHT NOW. On Saturday night, Nav surprised his fans by bringing out The Weeknd, 27, to perform their hit song “This Way” at Coachella. Of course the crowd went immediately wild, but there was only ONE person in the audience he truly cared about — and that’s his loving girlfriend Selena Gomez, 24,. After the show, “she and The Weeknd attended the Neon Carnival together and were hanging out in the VIP section,” a partygoer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They left together holding hands.”

But now that Weekend 1 of Coachella is coming to a close, what will Selena and The Weeknd do next? It seems the couple decided to leave the music festival a few hours early to celebrate Easter Sunday with their closest buddies. “I’m pretty sure Selena and Abel are going to spending Easter with friends,” a different source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “They’re so crazed with Coachella so I think they’re just gonna have a low key holiday.” We definitely can’t blame them — partying for two days straight from dusk till’ dawn must be exhausting!

Coachella was an absolute blast for these two, and is even considered a milestone in their relationship. Up until this weekend, Selena and the “Starboy” crooner never really flaunted their love in public. They KNEW all eyes would be on them at an event so huge as Coachella, but instead of hiding away, they proudly acknowledged each other and their exclusivity. You’d have to be blind not to notice their steamy PDA!

HollywoodLifers, how sweet is it that Selena was watching her man perform last night?!

