‘SNL:’ Sean Spicer As Easter Bunny Apologizes For Holocaust ‘Concentration Club’

‘SNL’ won’t ever forget the moment Sean Spicer said Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons. Dressed as the Easter Bunny, the White House Press Secretary (played by Melissa McCarthy) apologized for making the ‘concentration club’ remarks in his daily press briefing.

Remember when Sean Spicer, 45, accused President Bashar Al-Assad of worse crimes than ADOLF HITLER?! In the middle of his press briefing on April 11, the White House Press Secretary tried to explain why Donald Trump ordered the bombings on Syria — but he honestly should have just kept his mouth shut because what came out was far worse than anyone expected. Firstly, Sean had the facts all wrong, claiming Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons on his own people. Soooo…then how do you explain the holocaust?

Of course SNL wasn’t about to let that go, and shined a spotlight on Sean’s comments in one of their skits. Melissa McCarthy once again donned the blonde wig and makeup to play Sean, who was dressed as the Easter Bunny. In the press conference, Sean apologized for making the “concentration club” comments and warned America that Trump was going to bomb North Korea tonight.

Sean hasn’t been a fan of Melissa’s impression of him since day one, and actually thinks her portrayal of him is offense. OH, YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT BEING OFFENSIVE?! Let’s go back to the Hitler thing again. Sean received SO much backlash for his comments that he had no choice but to swallow his words.

“When you make a mistake you own it. I appreciate you having me on. We all make mistakes; you’ve made mistakes,” Sean told CNN‘s Wolf Blitzer while standing on the White House North Lawn. “We all, hopefully, have a bit of forgiveness in us. And I hope that people who understand know that when I make a mistake I try and own it. And I would ask people for their forgiveness.”

