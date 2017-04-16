‘SNL’: Jimmy Fallon Honors David Bowie Singing ‘Let’s Dance’ With Harry Styles

Courtesy of NBC

Oh Jimmy Fallon, you crack us up! Kicking off tonight’s episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ in a musical way, the comedic host honored the late David Bowie by singing ‘Let’s Dance’ with performer Harry Styles. Watch the performance, right here!

We absolutely LOVE musical numbers on Saturday Night Live! After slamming Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, and Steve Bannon in the cold open, host Jimmy Fallon lightened things up by singing and dancing his way through the opening monologue. Honoring the late David Bowie, tonight’s host put on an amazing show to “Let’s Dance” featuring musical guest Harry Styles. “Tonight’s bigger than a show, it’s a party,” exclaimed Jimmy before busting a move!

If this evening’s episode is anything like Jimmy’s opening singing number, we’re in for one hilarious ride! Even leading up to this moment the host couldn’t keep a straight face. Have you seen the promo videos he shot with Harry Styles yet? In one of the clips, the guys try to out-do each other by snapping and introducing themselves — but it ends up becoming a total giggle fest. Jimmy also has BIG plans in store for the One Direction hottie, as it’s his first time appearing or performing on SNL. “He wants Harry in a skit or two and is eager to grab his ear and give him some fun ideas,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

And speaking of big things, hosting SNL isn’t the only accomplishment sitting in Jimmy’s pocket. The comedian also has his VERY OWN RIDE at Universal Studios — can you believe it? The thrilling ride is called ‘Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ and it’s doors opened for the first time on April 6. Stepping into the ride for the first time, the late-night talkshow host had to pinch himself to see if he was dreaming. Just four months ago, the space was nothing by dry wall, and now it’s a piece of pop culture memorabilia! What a great accomplishment, Jimmy!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jimmy’s opening monologue? Funny, or not so much?

