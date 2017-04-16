Harry Styles’ Mick Jagger Skit Has Fans Going Wild — But Did He Shade One Direction?

Courtesy of NBC

Oh, the irony! Harry Styles’ impression of Mick Jagger on ‘SNL’ has fans going wild, but did they catch the part where he makes fun of any musician who quits their successful band to go solo? Was he shading One Direction? Watch the hilarious skit below!

Does Harry Styles, 23, regret leaving One Direction? We can’t say for sure, but his Saturday Night Live skit performance definitely pokes fun at his solo career. Playing the part of Mick Jagger, 73, on Family Feud, Harry questions why any musician would ditch their successful group to go off on their own and risk failing. “Solo? Why would anyone in a successful band go solo?,” he jokes. “That is insane!” The funniest part of the skit though is when the musician waves his hands in the air like the crazy rockstar Mick is!

let me just say .. harry styles as mick jagger could lay it down on me anyday — velvet goldmine (@beautifulson) April 16, 2017

harry styles as mick jagger shading zayn is iconic — anushka (@tbhanushka_) April 16, 2017

HARRY STYLES AS MICK JAGGER I WANT TO DIE DKWNDKNDMD HOW BEAUTIFUL — sofía🐇 (@plasticcbby) April 16, 2017

"WHY WOULD ANYONE IN A SUCCSESSFUL BAND GO SOLO?" HARRY STYLES AS MICK JAGGER #FallonStylesSNL pic.twitter.com/DoHHl9fOP2 — edEn🌻🍄 (@edenstalberg) April 16, 2017

Harry Styles as Mick Jagger GIVE THAT MAN AN OSCAR — ️ (@raphaelmiguel) April 16, 2017

harry styles as mick jagger on snl? I can't breathe — megan bevan (@megpvbev) April 16, 2017

We’re a little upset that we didn’t get the see the “Sign Of The Times” hitmaker in a stripper skit, but we’ll settle for this. Prior to tonight’s episode, there was buzz that Harry might actually strip down to his birthday suit on stage (either that or play a drunk bum living on the street). Nonetheless, the former One Direction singer totally stole the show tonight with his musical performances of “Sign Of The Times” and “Kiwi” — a brand new song off his forth-coming album, set for release May 12.

Fans had a feeling that “Kiwi” would be Harry’s second performance of the night, seeing as his team passed out slices of kiwi to everyone waiting in line to get into the show. That should show you just how much he cares about his followers! They were not only treated to fruit, but to entire boxes of hot pizza as well! Honestly though, there were SO many standout moments from tonight’s episode that we just can’t pick a favorite. Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer in an Easter Bunny costume was flawless, and then of course there’s Jimmy Fallon who rocked as host!

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think about Harry’s Mick Jagger impression? Comment below!

