Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Inside Their ‘Low-Key’ & Romantic Plans For Easter

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd totally rocked out at Coachella, but now the couple want to take some time just to chill, a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. You just have to see the pair’s adorable and relaxed plans for Easter Sunday after all their PDA at the festival!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, had a wild few days at the Coachella fairgrounds in Indio, CA. The couple reportedly now just want to kick back and relax for Easter Sunday. “I’m pretty sure Selena and Abel are going to spending Easter with friends,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Sel and Abel reportedly just want to chill with a few friends instead of making the holiday into a huge event. “They’re so crazed with Coachella so I think they’re just gonna have a low key holiday,” the insider told us. The Weeknd has been so busy touring and then going straight to Coachella has reportedly left him totally wiped out. “Abel has hardly slept in days,” the source continued, “so hopefully he’ll try to catch up.” A lazy Sunday afternoon with just a few close buddies sounds like just the ticket for The Weeknd!

That’s super sweet of Selena to want to keep things small for Abel after they’ve been all over the world in the past few weeks. The “Good For You” singer was reportedly in complete bliss after the fun she had at the festival with Abel this weekend. “The fact that The Weeknd is showing everyone that they’re exclusive is an amazing feeling,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “It makes Selena feel so special. Abel is making this grand gesture at Coachella and it’s basically a coming out party for them to be so public about their love,” the insider added.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena and Abel’s Easter plans? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

