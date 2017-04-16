‘Pretty Little Liars’ is known for having some of the best ships on TV. From Ezria to Haleb to Emison to Spoby, these couples have found a special place in our hearts forever. But which couple is your OTP? Vote now!

The final episodes of Pretty Little Liars are right around the corner, and all of your favorite couples will be back! When we last left the main couples — Emison, Ezria, Spoby, Haleb, and Paily — some had reunited while some weren’t exactly in a good place.

Thankfully, showrunner Marlene King, 54, has confirmed that “all of your endgames are endgame.” However, either Emison or Paily fans will be split in the end. Sasha Pieterse, 21, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Emily is going to be conflicted over whether to choose Paige or Alison, but she thinks Emily “chooses the right one.”

Hanna and Caleb reunited in the 7A finale after time apart. Hanna was engaged when the show jumped 5 years forward, and Caleb ended up in a relationship with Spencer. Despite all the drama, Hanna and Caleb found their way back to each other. They were each other’s first love, and they’re going to be each other’s last.

Aria and Ezra have never had it easy, but they’ve always made it work somehow. They kept their relationship a secret for years when he was a teacher and she was his student, but their love prevailed. Ezria got engaged in season 7, and it seemed like nothing could break this lovely couple up. Then his ex Nicole was found alive. This is going to produce “complications” for Ezria, Marlene revealed to us, but I have no doubt these two will make it down the aisle.

Spencer and Toby haven’t been together for a long time, leaving Spoby shippers on edge. Spoby broke up during the time jump, but they just can’t quit each other. Even though Toby got engaged to Yvonne and Spencer started dating Caleb, Spoby’s pull is greater than ever. That last kiss before Spencer got shot and Toby got into a car wreck proved Spoby is far from over. Pretty Little Liars returns April 18 on Freeform.

