Nina Dobrev & Orlando Bloom Are ‘More Than Friends’ — Is He Already Over Katy Perry?

REX/Shutterstock

Are Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev about to hit Hollywood as its’ new hot couple? Rumors are flying that the two have been hanging out ‘as more than friends’ and you’ve got to see the details!

Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom caused the Internet to have a freakout when they were spotted leaving The Promise premiere in LA together on Thursday, Apr. 12. The 28 year-old Vampire Dairies stunner has reportedly been spending some time with the 40 year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star and not just as buddies! “They’ve known each other for a while,” a source told PEOPLE, “recently they’ve been hanging out as more than friends.”

Try not to get too excited just yet though because things are still reportedly in the early stages between them. “It’s super casual,” the insider added and pointed out Orlando attended a Coachella party on Friday night with a woman who was not Nina. The actress has been having a ball at the music festival in Indio, CA this weekend too, but without Orlando. These two are definitely keeping things on the down low and casual!

Orlando just got out of his one-year relationship with singer Katy Perry, 32, in Feb. 2017. He told Elle UK that even though they split up, things did not end badly between them. “We’re all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate,” he told the mag. “We’re friends, it’s good.” Sounds like Orlando is ready to move on. Could it be with Nina?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nina and Orlando are dating? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.