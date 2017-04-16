‘Once Upon A Time’ Live Blog: Emma Comes Face-To-Face With The Black Fairy

Image Courtesy of ABC

Emma is going to face the biggest fight of her life against the Black Fairy on the April 16 episode of ‘Once Upon A Time.’ How far will David and Snow go to protect her? Read our live blog!

The Lost Boys are after Hook! He’s cornered and got nowhere to go. They want revenge for what happened to Peter Pan. He’s ready to fight and get it over with when Tiger Lily shows up and saves the day! They’re old friends. But she’s not rescuing him. She takes him out with simple shot.

The hieroglyphs that Henry’s been scribbling are about the final battle Emma is going to have to fight. David knows all about this. Rumple told David and Snow back in the Enchanted Forest that Emma was destined to be the savior, but she would have to fight the final battle. They thought the final battle simply meant breaking the Dark Curse. Emma believes she’s not going to lose, but David doesn’t want her to fight this battle alone. He asks Regina where she is at trying to break the sleeping curse. She has something, but it might be dangerous. David is willing to try anything to help Emma and so is Snow.

Zelena and Regina rip out half of David and Snow’s hearts. Unfortunately, Regina’s potion doesn’t work. It just makes things worse. By the end of the day, they’ll both be asleep with no way of waking up. The potion weakened their hearts.

But Snow and David won’t be deterred. David realizes that Snow may have found a way to break the sleeping curse without even realizing it. A picture of Snow features pixie petals in the background, and they may be strong enough to break the curse. The flowers have been popping up all over Storybrooke, but they’re not random. They’re a sign that great evil has arrived in town.

David and Snow have a knack for breaking curse. During the time of the Dark Curse and when David was still known as John Doe, Snow was able to break a curse by bringing David a flower in the hospital. He wakes up and knows exactly who Snow is. His love for her hasn’t wavered at all. She’s a little skeptical, but she knows in her heart that she can trust him.

They figure out that there’s a way they can be reunited with Emma. But there’s a catch. She’s only 18, and she’s not supposed to break the curse and fulfill her destiny until she’s 28. If they go to her now, she’ll never become the savior. Rumple Snow and David a potion that will put them back under the curse. David doesn’t want to waste another minute without Emma, but Snow knows they can’t be selfish. Emma has to become the savior so she can save everyone. This is not just about Snow, David,and Emma. It’s about everyone in Storybrooke. They take the potion Rumple gave them and are back at square one.

Emma is starting to break. The final battle, her parents’ separation, it’s just a lot for her to take in. David comforts Emma and tells her that Hook is doing everything he can to get home to her. And he is.

Over in Neverland, Tiger Lily needs Hook to deliver something to another realm. It’s a weapon that can help win the war ahead. All he cares about is Emma. Tiger Lily can’t believe that Captain Hook has found love.

“If you don’t do what I’m asking, the savior will die,” she says. Hook realizes that they’re talking about the same person. They realize they have to work together. Tiger Lily remembers that Peter Pan may have magic that can get him home. They just have to get by the Lost Boys.

This weapon, made of driftwood, that Tiger Lily has presented is extremely powerful. It’s what banished the Black Fairy to the realm she was trapped in. Tiger Lily got her hands on a piece of this weapon because she used to be a fairy. She gave up her wings after she failed to steer the Black Fairy off the dark path she was on. Together, Hook and Tiger Lily fight the Lost Boys, but it doesn’t go very well.

Snow and Emma come across a field of pixie petals in the woods. The Black Fairy shows up. She’s already been to see Rumple and Belle with Gideon. Apparently, the Black Fairy and Emma have been destined to fight since the beginning of time.

Hook — in shadow form — is able to get Emma the weapon from Tiger Lily. Snow reveals the sacrifice she and David made all those years ago for Emma. She gives Emma the pixie dust. “Hook needs it more than we do,” she says to Emma.

Keep refreshing for updates!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.