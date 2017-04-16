ASSOCIATED PRESS

Easter Sunday is today, April 16, and you won’t want to miss the huge parade happening in New York, NY. HollywoodLife.com has hooked you up with a free live stream — WATCH it right here!

Happy Easter, HollywoodLifers! The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival is happening today on Fifth Avenue at 47th Street in NYC and will continue up toward 57th Street. It all starts at 10:00 AM EST, and many will gather at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, which is the best place to see the parade from. CLICK HERE TO WATCH A LIVE STREAM OF THE EASTER PARADE IN NYC.

The coolest part is that celebrants are expected to break out their fanciest hats for the festivities! It’s a NYC tradition that goes back to the 1870s, made famous by composer Irving Berlin with the help of Judy Garland and Fred Astaire. Take a look at some of the craziest bonnets from last year:

Pope of Peeps #happyeaster #easterbonnet #peoplewatching #streetsofnewyork A post shared by Boysinthesun (@boysinthesun) on Mar 27, 2016 at 10:46pm PDT

#nyc #easter #nyceasterbonnetparade 🐇👒 #easterbunny A post shared by Marni (@marnihope) on Mar 27, 2016 at 4:18pm PDT

Easter Bonnet Parade! 👒🎩👑 A post shared by Salvatore Etän Serra (@salvatoreserra) on Mar 27, 2016 at 2:38pm PDT

If you're lucky enough to participate in the parade in person, be sure to check out our guide to where you can grab Easter brunch or dinner around the city when it's all over.

