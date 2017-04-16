Luna’s 1st Birthday: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Spoil Her With Cake, Gifts & More

Courtesy of Instagram

Luna Legend is definitely one of the luckiest little girls in the world. The tiny tot was showered with love on her very first birthday on April 14 by her parents John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. See all the things baby Luna enjoyed on her big day!

Chrissy Teigen, 31, and John Legend, 38, have made it totally clear on social media that they adore their little girl Luna more than anything in this world. So when the couple’s darling daughter finally turned one on April 14 we just knew they were going to go all out for her very first birthday party. We just never expected they’d really knock it out of the park.

Their little princess — who is the spitting image of both her parents combined — received the world’s cutest toy kitchen from mommy and daddy. The gift is clearly intended to give her a little encouragement to pursue the culinary arts like her mama.

Chrissy put her own skills in the kitchen to good use when she and John baked Luna a birthday cake and covered it in pink and silver decorations. Like any good mama, Chrissy made sure to take plenty of photos and videos all day long and shared them with all of Luna’s adoring fans on Snapchat.

Chrissy also wrote a special message for her daughter that we are sure Luna will cherish one day when she’s older. “Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug. You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back,” Chrissy wrote on Instagram. How sweet!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Luna’s adorable first birthday party? Was it just the sweetest party you’ve ever seen? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.