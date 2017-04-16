Courtesy of Instagram

There’s no denying it anymore — Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder are SO together! As the on-off couple made their way around Coachella on April 16, they held hands and held each other closely. Check out the PDA-packed pictures, right here!

Try as they may to keep their romance under wraps, Louis Tomlinson, 25, and Eleanor Calder, 24, are totally back together — just look at their Coachella behavior! Not only were the couple dressed in matching grunge outfits, they also flaunted tons of PDA on Day 2 of the music festival in Indio, California. Louis had his arm wrapped around Eleanor’s shoulder most of the night as they watched Lady Gaga perform on the main stage. Eleanor obviously returned the affection by holding her man’s hand. CHECK OUT THE LOVING PICS HERE.

Also, we NEED to talk about their amazing sense of style! The music at Coachella is definitely a plus, but checking out the fashion is always a top priority. And in this case, we’re totally smitten by Eleanor and the One Direction hottie. The newly reunited couple both agreed on going for the grungy look. The brunette beauty rocked a black leather jacket, ripped jean shorts, metallic ankle boots, and a chocker around her neck. Louis looked incredibly handsome in his red checkered button-up shirt, black skinny jeans, and white sneakers.

The last time we say Louis and Eleanor together, they were unfortunately getting into a little bit a trouble. Returning from a romantic vacation, the British hunk tackled a photographer who was getting too close to his girlfriend at LAX. The guy wouldn’t stop taking pictures of her, so Louis acted out aggressively and was arrested shortly after. Some fans waiting to meet the couple also lashed out at them when they didn’t feel like signing autographs or taking pictures on their way out of the airport. It wasn’t a pretty sight!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Louis and Eleanor will last this time around? Comment below!

