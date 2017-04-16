‘L&HH’ Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez Prove They’re Going Strong With Adorable Easter Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez are living in baby bliss! Proving that they’re still going strong, the on-off ‘Love & Hip Hop’ couple spent Easter Sunday snuggling up to their adorable newborn daughter, Bonnie Bella. Check out the cute pic, right here!

They’re stronger than ever! After what seemed to be an endless stream of trust issues and cheating allegations, Joseline Hernandez, 30, and Stevie J, 45, have finally put their differences aside. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta couple looked like the picture-perfect family this Easter Sunday, relaxing by the pool with their daughter Bonnie Bella. The duo might have been on “mommy” and “daddy duty” that day, they certainly made time for romance and passion. Just look at their PDA!

Love & Hip Hop fans thought this day would never come again, but after watching the pair flirt at an Atlanta-based event on April 9, many changed their minds. Maybe it was the nipple pasties or sheer white dress Joseline was wearing that day, but Stevie could NOT take his eyes off of her hourglass figure at the party. The guy literally scanned her body with his eyes in front of people like it was no big deal. And if you can believe it, things are even hotter at home behind closed doors!

Apparently the brunette bombshell had been taking stripper dancing lessons as part of her “Wannabes” music video, and Stevie is REALLY DIGGING IT. “He loves Joseline’s new video — he’s all for her showing off her body,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks she looks even better now than she did before having their baby. He’s been joking that he can take some credit for helping her get those extra curves.” Damn, these two have must one sizzling sex life!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Joseline and Stevie will last this time around? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.