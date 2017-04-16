Coachella: Lady Gaga Headlines Saturday Night With Greatest Hits Mashup

REX/Shutterstock

That wasn’t an illusion, Lady Gaga’s performance at Coachella was absolutely perfect! Replacing Beyonce as Saturday night’s headliner, the singer knew she had BIG shoes to fill — and she definitely did not disappoint. Read on for all the details!

We’ll always love you Beyonce, but Lady Gaga, 31, totally killed it at Coachella on Saturday night! The singer, who was pencilled in last minute after Beyonce’s twins pregnancy reveal, gave music lovers everything they were hoping for — wild costume changes, sick dance beats, and a whole lot of lights! The “Million Reasons” pop star dominated the stage with mashups of her greatest songs, both from her Joanne album and older pieces. Since Queen Bey sadly couldn’t attend this year, Gaga paid tribute to the expectant mother by performing their “Telephone” single!

Ever since confirming her Coachella performance, Gaga had been planning to give fans a piece of Beyonce no matter what! “She’s trying to figure out what classic Beyonce songs she could do for a medley during her show,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY before the music festival kicked off. “It is going to be an impressive show all around as Gaga wants to make it different from her regular tour set.” All we can say it, she definitely pulled through with unexpected moments and surprises!

However, the only thing we can always come to expect from Mother Monster is larger-than-life set pieces and designs. Remember the time she wore a meat dress on the red carpet? Or how about the time the rolled down the red carpet in an eggshell for 53rd annuals Grammys? That was nothing compared to tonight! Gaga even changed her hair in preparation for this wild performance, switching from platinum blonde to a deep, chestnut brown around the time of her birthday. This lady is serious amazing at everything she does!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Lady Gaga took over for Beyonce, or are you still bummed Queen Bey couldn’t attend?

