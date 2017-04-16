Newly-Single Tyga Hangs At Coachella As Kylie Jenner Flashes Major Skin In Snakeskin Outfit

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Tyga may be donezo, but it doesn’t look like they are at home crying about it. Both Kylie and Tyga are at Coachella and appear to be having the time of their lives as she flaunts her bod and flirts away and he enjoys the single life with his friends!

Tyga, 26, was newly-single and ready to mingle with his bro Brooklyn Beckham, 18, at the Interscope Coachella House at the famous California music festival on April 15. But while Tyga may have been relaxing with his Brooklyn and some of his other boys, his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 19, was just a little ways away hosting her own Coachella event with her sister Kendall Jenner, 21.

Song: Humble – Kendrick Lamar A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

I'm doing deals like the majors @stevenvictor A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

We can’t help but think Kylie might have been trying to show Tyga what he was missing when she posted a pic to Instagram that same day of her flashing major skin in a snakeskin outfit for the Bumble event. The lip kit mogul also showed off her new purple hairdo for the first time during the festivities. Definitely a good way to catch Tyga’s eye!

But that wasn’t all that Kylie shared. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took a Snapchat video of a guy giving her what looked like a super intimate foot rub at the festival! Whoa. If that outfit didn’t make a statement then that video DEFINITELY will.

A source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Tyga is not happy with the attention Kylie has been getting from men at the festival, especially from musician Travis Scott. “[Tyga] is not ready to let go of Kylie yet,” the source said. “Tyga is trying to stay busy and act like he’s having the time of his life at the festival, but he’s secretly checking her social media all the time.”

Kylie and Tyga’s separate trips to Coachella come just one week after reports that the pair broke things off once more after two years of dating.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Tyga are trying to send a messages to each other at Coachella? Give us all your thoughts below!

