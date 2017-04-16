Kim Kardashian ‘Emotionally Drained’ Over Kanye’s Breakdown: ‘I Don’t Know What To Do’

As if Kim Kardashian hasn’t been through enough! We get a behind-the-scenes look at Kanye West’s terrifying breakdown in the April 16 episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ and it obviously takes a toll on Kim. Can she get through this?

Right away, Kim Kardashian, 35, gets an alarming phone call. “Don’t scare me. What’s going on?” she asks, breaking down into sobs as the call continues. Oh, no…

It turns out to be one of her husband Kanye West‘s friends. They’re not giving her details, but she knows something’s wrong with the rapper. Unfortunately, she’s in New York, NY for the Angel Ball. “I’m so scared and I don’t know what to do,” she cries. But Kim knows Kanye needs her, and she decides to go home and skip the event. She’s missed at the ball, but Kanye is more important.

It’s Thanksgiving, and Khloe Kardashian, 32, goes to a turkey drive in Cleveland, OH with her basketball star boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 25. She has a good time, but worries about Kim.

Back in Los Angeles, Scott Disick, 33, gives Khloe the Thanksgiving report. “There weren’t a lot of people,” he admits. “Kim came, but she was tired. It was awkward. It felt uncomfortable,” he adds, explaining that the fam didn’t want to stress her out even more. “She needs her space right now,” Khloe agrees.

Kim hangs out with her sisters and Khloe asks for an update. “I’m not in the mood to get into it right now,” Kim deflects. “I’m emotionally drained and exhausted, but it’ll be okay.” She tells Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, that Kanye needs “time off” but is clearly hiding details. As we know, this is the time Kanye had his breakdown and was hospitalized for over a week, and it’s heartbreaking to see Kim try to maintain her privacy while trying to be there for him.

Meanwhile, Khloe learns that her best friend Malika Haqq, 34, has a new boyfriend, Famously Single star Ronnie Magro-Ortiz (AKA Ronnie from Jersey Shore). She hasn’t seen Malika in ages, and can’t wait to meet her friend’s man. Khloe is a little pissed that Malika hasn’t been answering her calls, and later they have a huge blowup (watch above)!

Later, Malika is the one to ask Kim if she’s done having kids! “Me, personally, yes,” Kim says. So would she have a surrogate? “I feel like I need some time to see.”

