Kendall Jenner ‘Crazy’ About A$AP Rocky & Wants Everyone To Know ‘They’re Together’

Sorry ladies, it sounds like A$AP Rocky is spoken for! We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kendall Jenner is absolutely ‘crazy’ about the rapper, and wants the entire world to know that ‘they’re together.’ Here’s the latest on their sizzling romance!

We thought this day would NEVER come! After months of dodging romance rumors, it appears Kendall Jenner, 21, is finally ready to go public with A$AP Rocky, 28. “It’s pretty obvious that Kendall is is crazy about him,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She looked so proud when he was on stage, and it was clear she wanted everyone in the place to know they were together. Kendall was mouthing all the words to his songs and at one point blew a kiss at him, and he totally blew one back!”

The supermodel and the rapper have been playing a game of cat and mouse for ages, but clearly there’s something in that Coachella air that made them really embrace each other. For his show on Day 2, “Kendall showed up with a posse just for him and they were all over each other,” a partygoer confirmed to People, adding that she was singing along to his tracks all night long and wore his signature Gucci sunglasses while he performed on stage.

As soon as the show was over, A$AP was back in Kendall’s arms and “planted a big kiss on her,” our source continues. “She whispered something in his ear and he sweetly laughed. It was really cute!” If there’s anyone who deserves to be the apple of Kendall’s eye, it’s the “Purple Swag” hitmaker. He’s been there for the reality star at her lowest moments, namely the time he comforted her after the Pepsi ad backlash. Even when Kendall wasn’t sure she wanted a serious boyfriend, A$AP still loved hanging out with her as a friend. He seems like such a nice guy!

