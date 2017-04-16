Kendall Jenner Parties With Love Interest A$AP Rocky — They Were All ‘Over Each Other’

REX/Shutterstock

It seems everyone is in the loving mood this Coachella! Amidst all the dancing and partying, Kendall Jenner and love interest A$AP Rocky were reportedly acting ‘all over each other’ on Saturday night. Here’s the latest on their relationship!

It sounds like those romance rumors actually have a bit of truth behind them. Adding fuel to the fire, Kendall Jenner, 21, was spotted getting super cozy with A$AP Rocky, 28, after his set on Day 2 of Coachella, according to People. “Kendall showed up with a posse just for him and they were all over each other,” a partygoer at the music festival told the publication. But that’s not even the cutest part! When A$AP was up on stage, the supermodel was actually singing along as she watched him perform.

“Kendall started rapping to A$AP’s song ‘F*cking Problems,’ and he was laughing at her,” the eyewitness continues. “She took the big Gucci goggles he was wearing off his head, put them on and started dancing.” OK…so what does this mean? Are Kendall and the rapper dating? This certainly isn’t the first time they’ve been caught acting like boyfriend and girlfriend. At first it was the runway walker’s hectic schedule that prevented them from making things official, but now she’s actually open to it!

Just look at all the dates the’ve been on! The rumored couple have attended a The Who concert together in London, he went to see Kendall DJ for the first time in NYC, he also featured her in his video for “Yams Day,” and they even strolled around Paris back in January. We could go on and on! Coachella would be the perfect time for Kendall and A$AP to take their relationship to the next level, especially since younger sister Kylie Jenner is getting closer to her new love interest Travis Scott as well. The Jenners might be in love!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall and A$AP will finally make things official? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.