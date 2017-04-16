Courtesy of TMZ

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony had an extra special guest at their rehearsal… JLo’s current BF Alex Rodriguez! See how she managed to keep it cool with her ex hubby and beau in the same space here!

Yikes! Jennifer Lopez had to be at least a little stressed about having to rehearse with her former husband Marc Anthony, 48, with her new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 41, watching! The 47 year-old singer was a total pro and kept it cool while she sang beautifully in Spanish with her ex in a historic amphitheater in the Dominican Republic, in a video from TMZ. Jen and Marc have a long history between them, but have stayed friends even after their split.

Thank goodness it wasn’t too awkward! Alex was bound to meet Marc at some point now that he’s dating JLo. Marc is the father to Jen’s adorable 9 year-old twins Max and Emme after all. If Alex was chill enough to just hangout while Jen took care of some work she had to get done, then good for him! These two are adults who aren’t going to let anything come between them, even Chris Brown!

Alex might not have to worry about Marc making moves on Jen, but the 27 year-old “Privacy” singer was on Instagram liking Jen’s photos. Don’t for a second think that this mattered at all to A-Rod! “This must be comedy hour if anyone thinks Alex is threatened or intimidated by Chris liking his girl’s picture,” a an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com. “Obviously he heard about it and all he did was smile and give two thumbs up. Chris has excellent taste and A-Rod will agree, but there’s no way Breezy will get a free sample of anything Jennifer. Alex is too old, too mature, and too seasoned to get in any sort of drama with Chris.”

