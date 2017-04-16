‘SNL’: Harry Styles Charms With Debut Performance Of ‘Ever Since New York’

Harry Styles totally thrilled fans when he premiered a brand new song on ‘Saturday Night Live’ on April 15! Check out his epic performance of ‘Ever Since New York,’ a track that is sure to become a giant hit, right here!

When Harry Styles, 23, stepped onto the Saturday Night Live stage on April 15 to perform for the second time that night, fans had no idea what the young singer had in store for them. The hottie had all eyes on him as he rocked a shirt with rolled up sleeves and his signature grin. Then he turned up the charm when he started to play a brand new upbeat and folksy track — “Ever Since New York.”

“Brooklyn saw me, empty avenues/There’s no water inside this swimming pool/Almost over, that’s enough from you/I’ve been praying, I never did before/Understand I’m talking to the walls/And I’ve been praying ever since New York,” the former One Direction star belted out. Can we just say the lyrics to this new song are ridiculously amazing? We cannot wait to set this track to repeat!

While Harry’s performance of “Sign of the Times” earlier in the night was absolutely amazing — especially because it was the first time the singer has performed the single live since he dropped it — the way he sang “Ever Since New York” had us totally starry-eyed.

However, the new track is more than just another great addition to Harry’s upcoming debut solo album, as fans have begun to speculate as to whether “Ever Since New York” is about his ex Taylor Swift, 26. After all, Tay’s album 1989 included the song “Welcome to New York,” which happened to be inspired by her big move to the Big Apple.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Harry’s performance of “Ever Since New York” on SNL? Give us all your thoughts below!