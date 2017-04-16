REX/Shutterstock

He’s back for one more! Wrapping up tonight’s episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ with a major bang, Harry Styles debuted a brand new song off his forthcoming, self-titled album. Watch the world premiere of ‘Kiwi’ below!

Just when you thought Saturday Night Live couldn’t get any better, Harry Styles, 23, introduced the world to his SECOND song as a solo artist. As soon as Weekend Update came to a close, the British hunk hit the stage for round two, debuting the ever-so-catchy “Kiwi”. Dare we say it’s even better than his premiere single “Sign Of The Times?” OK, fine, they’re both equally amazing. The former One Direction star also looked super handsome during his second performance, flaunting his heartthrob image in a white button-up shirt and checkered slacks.

Up until recently, Harry had been pretty tight-lipped about his forthcoming self-titled album. But on April 13, he did finally reveal what the album cover art looks like — and of course it’s totally sizzling. The image features Harry sitting completely shirtless in a bathtub running water through his hair and down his back. YUMMY! Fans are also buzzing over his album’s track list, which appears to have some Taylor Swift references mixed in. The song titled “Ever Since New York” could be referencing the place where the former lovers first went public.

And speaking of Taylor, she seems to be on Harry’s mind a lot lately. He was even willing to poke fun at their romance in any SNL skits! “Harry is ready to have fun and is looking to make fun of himself — or anyone else for that matter if he’s called upon to be in a skit,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY prior to tonight’s hilarious episode, hosted by comedian Jimmy Fallon. We don’t necessarily think a reconciliation is going to happen between Harry and Taylor, but at least it’s nice to know they have a giggle at themselves and their relationship!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Harry’s new song more than “Sign Of The Times?” Tell us!

