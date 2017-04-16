Courtesy of Twitter

Future blew everyone’s minds when he brought out Drake and Migos during his amazing Coachella set. The crowd went absolutely crazy and you can watch the incredible performances here!

Just when you thought Coachella could not get any better, Future, 33, took his act at the fairgrounds to the next level when he brought out Migos and Drake, 30! They performed with him on Saturday night, Apr. 15. The crowds in Indio, CA went ballistic and sang every word of the songs along with the rappers. Migos performed their two hit collaborations with Future “Bad and Boujee” and “T-Shirt.” Drake brought down the house with his Future collab “Jumpman” before performing“Gyalchester” and “Fake Love” solo for audience, who went crazy.

Drake performing Gyalchester at Coachella🌺 #champagnepapi #drake #future #ovo #ovosound #morelife A post shared by Views From London🇬🇧 (@kidd.vi) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

Coachella has been slaying it with performances this year. Hearts were totally broken when Beyonce, 35, had to step down from headlining due to her pregnancy, but Lady Gaga, 31, totally rocked it out in her place. She even played her collab with Bey “Telephone” in her honor, which was a super sweet gesture. Lady Gaga definitely gave the people a show to remember with a setlist completely made up of her biggest hits and epic costume changes, of course.

Beyond the stage, Coachella has been a major event for Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd 27. The couple have been all over each other and reportedly Sel has loved the past few days. “The fact that The Weeknd is showing everyone that they’re exclusive is an amazing feeling,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “It makes Selena feel so special. Abel is making this grand gesture at Coachella and it’s basically a coming out party for them to be so public about their love.”

