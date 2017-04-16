24 Celeb Kids On Easter Through The Years — Adorable Pics Of North West & More

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of instagram

Easter 2017 is here! Before we see the adorable celeb babies celebrating this year, though, let’s take a look back at North West and more little ones enjoying the holiday in years’ past. You won’t be able to handle the cuteness!

Easter is an important holiday for the Kardashian family — every year, they go to church in the morning as a family. There’s lots of fun to be had for the kids, too, as Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have really gotten into the holiday with their little ones in the past. How cute was North West, 3, on her Easter egg hunt in 2016?! Kim even dressed her up in bunny ears to go with the theme of the day. This year, Kourtney has already thrown an adorable egg-dyeing party for the kids, and we can imagine there’s more cute pics to come now that Easter Sunday is actually here.

Beyonce is also known to get in the Easter spirit with her little girl, Blue Ivy — one year, she even dressed the toddler up in a glamorous, white fur coat and pink bunny ears for an outing. Next year, the singer and Jay Z will have two more kids to celebrate with, too — their twins will be born well before then!

And when President Barack Obama was in the White House, his wife, Michelle Obama, was extremely passionate about the annual Easter Egg Roll. The former First Lady and her daughters, Malia and Sasha, always looks stunning, usually in bright dresses, for the occasion, and we’re certainly going to miss their presence in 2017.

Click through the gallery above and check out more celeb kids celebrating Easter over the years. We guarantee it’ll make you say, ‘AWWWW!’

HollywoodLifers, which celeb kid do YOU think is the cutest? How did you celebrate Easter as a little kid?

