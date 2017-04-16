Coachella Day 3 Live Stream: Watch Lorde, Kendrick Lamar & More For Free

The third day of Coachella is happening today, April 16, and you can WATCH a live stream of Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled and more right here! The best part? You don’t even have to put real pants on!

Coachella is webcasting today’s performances live on YouTube starting at 3:35 PM PST — thank Yeezus! You can switch between three channels at the same link to see all of the sets on different stages. CLICK HERE TO WATCH A LIVE STREAM OF COACHELLA DAY 3.

Here’s the full schedule for today in PST, with the channels noted in parentheses:

03:35 – Ezra Furman (1)

03:35 – Grace Mitchell (2)

04:15 – Anna Lunoe (3)

04:25 – Whitney (1)

04:25 – Preoccupations (2)

05:15 – Toots & The Maytals (1)

05:15 – Goldlink (2)

05:15 – NAO (3)

06:10 – Grouplove (1)

06:10 – Jack Garratt (2)

06:55 – Kaytranada (3)

07:00 – Kiiara (2)

07:20 – Future Islands (1)

07:55 – Tove Lo (2)

08:10 – DJ Khaled (3)

08:15 – Porter Robinson & Madeon (1)

08:40 – Hans Zimmer (2)

09:00 – Galantis (3)

09:20 – Lorde (1)

09:45 – Kehlani (2)

09:45 – Justice (3)

10:25 – Kendrick Lamar (1)

10:30 – New Order (2)

11:05 – Marshmello (3)

We can’t wait to see Lorde perform her new songs “Green Light” and “Liability” on the festival stage, and of course we’ll lose it if she premieres some never-before-heard tracks, too. Anything can happen at Coachella, as we all know!

You also definitely won’t want to miss Grace Mitchell, a very excellent 19-year-old alt singer out of Portland, OR. She tells us that she’s getting ready to release her first full-length album soon, and can’t wait to play Coachella. “It’s a really monumental thing,” she says. “It feels awesome!” Read the rest of our exclusive interview with Grace Mitchell right here.

HollywoodLife.com‘s picks: Grace Mitchell, Grouplove, Kiiara, Tove Lo, DJ Khaled, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar

hijacked the label maker at rehearsals #NOSLEEPTILCOACHELLA A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

