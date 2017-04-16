Man Murders On Facebook Live In Cleveland & Police Desperately Search For Killer

Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police

This is so tragic! On Easter Sunday, a manhunt broke out in Cleveland following the release of a disturbing Facebook Live video that reportedly broadcasts at least one homicide. You can watch the suspect’s chilling social media feed below.

This is NOT the kind of hunt we wish to be talking about on Easter Sunday. Cleveland police are currently searching for the man responsible for murdering at least one person on April 16. The lead suspect, identified as Steve Stephens, is said to have broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and even bragged about murdering more innocent victims in the video, according to NBC. Since the man is still at large, students at Cleveland State University have been advised to find shelter and stay indoors as a precaution.

Perhaps the most disturbing part of this case is the video the suspect recorded while running wild on a killing spree. “Like I said I killed 13, so I’m working on 14 now as we speak,” he says while driving in an eerily calm voice. “I’m just running around hitting people, man. I just snatch.” The suspect, considered to be armed and dangerous, says he WILL NOT STOP the “Easter Day slaughter” until he’s caught…so police better find him ASAP!

While Cleveland police haven’t officially confirmed a motive for the murders yet, they discovered that Steven “lost everything” recently due to gambling after reading through his Facebook page. Additional online posts revealed that Steven desperately wanted to talk to specific people about his state of mind, namely his mother and a second unidentified woman (maybe his wife or girlfriend?) After NBC archived the posts, Steven’s account was deleted.

HollywoodLifers, please pray for everyone in Cleveland and hope that they’re safe!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.