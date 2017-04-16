Courtesy of Instagram

The Easter Bunny came hopping down the bunny trail on April 16 and all of our favorite celebrities couldn’t have been happier to greet him on the joyous spring holiday. Check out the sweetest pics of stars enjoying their Easter Sunday!

Easter is one of the absolute best holidays for many reasons. Lots of families love to get all dressed up and go to church together, while others enjoy the indulgence of getting to eat chocolate bunnies for breakfast! But the best thing about Easter is that everyone can join in the fun, including our favorite celebrities! Today, April 16, so many stars posted pictures of what they were doing to enjoy Easter Sunday and you can see the best ones in the gallery above!

💜💜💜💜💜💜 Hi @tokyostylez 😘😘 #coachella day 2 😈 A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Some enjoyed the holiday with their little ones, like John Legend, 38, and Chrissy Teigen, 31, who recently posted a pic to Instagram of them taking 1-year-old baby Luna to see the Easter Bunny! Mariah Carey, 47, and Nick Cannon, 36, posted a precious photo of them dying eggs with their 5-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

But the young and single crowd weren’t to be left out on the sweet spring day, as stars like Kylie Jenner, 19, and Orlando Bloom, 40, shared pics and videos of themselves wearing either real or Snapchat filter bunny ears!

Then there were the silly celebs like Neil Patrick Harris, 43, who posted an adorable video of he, husband David Burtka, 41, and their 6-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, holding what looked like a cute little stuffed bunny until it revealed itself to have scary pointy teeth! Ah!

Yup, our fave celebs definitely know how to have a fantastic time on Easter!

HollywoodLifers, did you get to see what your favorite celeb is doing this Easter Sunday? What are you up to on this spring holiday? Let us know below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.