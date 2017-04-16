It’s not just dogs — ALL animals hate seeing the vet, including April The Giraffe who gave the doctor a run for his money in the middle of her examination. Watch how the protective mother repeatedly kicks him while guarding her newborn calf.

OUCH, THAT HAD TO HURT! Getting kicked in the gut by a giraffe is something we typically see in an Ace Ventura movie, but it became a reality for one unfortunate (and brave) veterinarian. One day after giving birth to her male calf, April The Giraffe came face to face with an unexpected visitor in her pen at Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York.

Vet Check and a👍🏻

This morning the team got hands on with baby to do a full vet check & record height & weight. Height:5' 9"

Weight:129 lbs pic.twitter.com/9m3ZND9IjC — April The Giraffe (@AprilTheGiraffe) April 16, 2017

The vet was simply trying to check on April and her son, but the protective mother wasn’t feeling it AT ALL. And so she kicked twice. Twice. In the spot where the sun don’t shine. You know, this crotch. The vet tried to outsmart April by walking in a circle, but she followed his every move with a watchful eye, making sure he didn’t come close to her baby boy. When staring him down wasn’t fearful enough, the feisty giraffe resorted to more aggressive measures as she shot her long leg out towards the vet.

In case you missed yesterday’s big news, April FINALLY welcomed her calf into the world on April 15. And let’s just say it’s about FREAKIN’ TIME. Animal lovers started getting impatient waiting for her to go into labor, and some even speculated that she wasn’t even pregnant. Lucky live stream viewers got the chance to see just how the birth happened, starting with the hooves coming out first. Moments later a full-blown calf was lying on the floor, still unable to walk. The calf is obviously a fast-learner as he was up on his feet just a few minutes later! So cute!

HollywoodLifers, on a scale of 1-10, how painful do you think getting kicked by a giraffe feels?