Dinner AND a concert?! That sounds like a solid date to us. Amber Rose and Odell Beckham Jr. might be Hollywood’s newest couple, as they were spotted flaunting major PDA at Coachella and a fast food restaurant afterwards. Check out the pics!

Just because Coachella ended around midnight doesn’t mean Amber Rose, 30, and Odell Beckham Jr., 24, were ready for bed. On the night of April 15, the Hollywood stars gave into their drunchies (the drunk munchies) at a fast foot restaurant after dancing for nearly 10 hours straight. But this wasn’t an ordinary dinner! One lucky fan actually caught the pair cuddling while waiting for their food. Odell looked like a pretty protective boyfriend as he wrapped his arms around her, and now we can’t stop wondering if they’re dating!

Amber Rose & Odell Beckham Jr. Hang Out at Coachella pic.twitter.com/6P5XoXgbfu — Justjames (@justjames_JJ) April 16, 2017

Dressed in their finest festival clothes, the rumored couple were caught flirting and laughing at the restaurant. This would technically be round two for the celebs, since they previously engaged in a brief fling last year. They parted ways on rather strange terms after someone leaked private photos and videos of Odell allegedly performing oral sex on Amber in the bedroom. Since then, the buzzed beauty has been seen out with hunks like Kevin Durant and French Montana.

Odell hasn’t exactly been lonely either. In fact, the New York Giants athlete was rumored to be dating a mystery blonde chick, who was caught leading his hotel room in the early morning hours, back in January. The NFL superstar has also been linked to beauties like Khloe Kardashian and Zendaya — but his dream woman from day one has always been Rihanna! He was lusting after the “Umbrella” singer when she broke up with Drake, but now that Amber has re-entered the picture, it appears he only has eyes for her!

