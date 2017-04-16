Adriana Lima Strips Down For Sultry Easter ‘LOVE’ Magazine Shoot — Pics & Video

Courtesy of LOVE Magazine

Adriana Lima got seductive in the shower to snack on some chocolate for ‘LOVE’ magazine’s Easter celebration and you will not believe her stunning spring looks in the video!

Ooh la la! Adriana Lima totally wowed in her latest video for LOVE magazine. The 35 year-old looked positively gorgeous as she sensually stood in a shower in various stages of undress. Adriana has stripped down to next to nothing before, but her #LOVEEASTER video reached new levels of sexy. She wore a lace off-the-shoulder bandeau that offered viewers a glimpse of her nipples, much like Kendall Jenner, 21, did in her recent LOVE shoot.

Adriana rocked several sultry looks that included bold lip colors in deep red and blue. At one point, she took off a piece of orange lingerie and then rocked a patterned floral one piece that was beyond gorgeous. The video played a hot revved up version of The Weather Girls classic “It’s Raining Men.” It gave the video an extra fun vibe. It did get super weird for a second when an Easter bunny showed up and video got a little trippy. The rabbit gave Adriana a chocolate Easter egg that she laughingly took and ate. Yeah, that happened.

Meanwhile out of the rain, the Victoria’s Secret Angel certainly does have her pick of the men. She was spotted kissing Mets pitcher Matt Harvey, 27, during a super romantic dinner date in Miami. Soon after they were seen together on Mar. 16, Adriana has reportedly received a few warnings about Matt’s player past. Yikes! “Adriana is a total sweetie no one wants to see her get hurt by this guy,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com. “He’s dated so many models and he always leaves them broken-hearted. He’s the type that comes on very strong and then suddenly goes cold, she really should be careful.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Adriana’s new video? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.