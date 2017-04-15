April The Giraffe: Sex Of Her Precious Calf Is Revealed — Did You Guess Right?

Courtesy of YouTube

April The Giraffe thrilled over one million viewers on April 15 when she finally gave birth to the adorable calf they had been waiting to see for almost two months. Of course it didn’t take long for fans to start asking if the baby was a boy or a girl. Now we have our answer!

Are you ready April The Giraffe fans? Because we have a HUGE piece of news for you. Not only did the 15-year-old giraffe finally give birth to her baby at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York on April 15, but she also revealed the calf’s gender. So what did April have? Well let’s just say the park might start receiving a lot of blue gifts for the baby soon. Okay, you got us. It’s a boy!

While April had been walking around on the park’s live cam for almost two months as viewers awaited the arrival of her baby, it wasn’t until the morning of April 15 that her son’s hooves began to peek out. It was only a few hours later that the calf popped right out of April and onto the ground. Within an hour after the birth the little guy was already up on all fours and walking around. April must have been so proud! This baby is April’s fourth calf, though it is her 5-year-old partner Oliver‘s first!

The park revealed on Instagram just a few short hours after the birth that April had delivered a bouncing baby boy. However, they were unable to tell fans the name of the calf, as that will be decided by a contest.

The zoo is using a GoFundMe page to allow April’s fans to contribute to the naming process by donating $1 to nominate a name. All the money that is raised from the naming contest will go toward giraffe conservation in the wild, caring for giraffes at the park, and the charity Ava’s Little Heroes. Fans will then get to pick between six names via social media.

“It was an absolutely perfect birthing process, it went exactly as planned,” park owner Jordan Patch said in a Facebook livestream. “We’re going to let Mom and baby do their thing for a little bit. Perfect delivery, perfect fall.”

