Tottenham Vs. Bournemouth Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Tottenham are still in the race for the Premiership title this season. However, they will have to beat Bournemouth to keep that challenge alive on April 15. Get ready for an exciting match. The action takes off at 7.30 AM ET. Don’t miss it!

Tottenham are on a great run of form just now but they have to keep winning matches to heap the pressure on Chelsea as the season draws to a close. They will receive the backing from their fans at White Hart Lane when they take on Bournemouth this weekend.

Tottenham currently sit on 68 points in the table just seven points behind Chelsea. Manager Mauricio Pochettino, 45, has worked wonders with the London club and they have talented players throughout their team.

Midfielder Dele Alli, 20, is their star player and the man that really makes the team tick. He was at the center of their recent 4-0 victory over Watford and he will be the one player that Bournemouth will need to keep quiet if they are to have any chance in this match.

Eric Dier, 23, is also playing really well at present and is another player who is really blossoming under the guidance of Argentine manager Pochettino. The defender is being tipped for a massive transfer to Manchester United over the summer and Spurs fans will be hoping this does not happen.

Bournemouth are having a pretty steady season but they will have to be at their best to take any points against Tottenham this weekend. Their manager Eddie Howe, 39, believes that they played well in their recent 3-1 defeat by Chelsea but he knows that they must defend better.

Goalkeeper Artur Boruc, 37, will be a busy man and he will have to really concentrate against Spurs because there will be plenty to do. Josh King, 25, scored against Chelsea and he is a player who could pose some problems for Spurs if he’s given the ball in the right positions.

Tottenham will be favorites to win this game against Bournemouth and it would be a major shock if they did not take all three points against the much smaller club who currently sit in 15th place in the league just above the relegation zone.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Tottenham will win this game and keep the pressure on Chelsea at the top of the table?

