Southampton Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Manchester City have to keep winning matches in the English Premier League. But Southampton are also on a push as the season draws to a close. This game takes place on April 15 at 12:30 PM ET. Don’t miss it!

Pep Guardiola’s, 48, team are not going to win the EPL this season but he wants them to finish as high as possible. Manchester City’s opponents Southampton this Saturday are capable of beating any team especially at St Mary’s Stadium where they are always difficult opponents.

Manchester City enter this game having just beaten Hull City 3-1 but they know that Southampton will be tough opponents. They will be looking to the skills of David Silva, 31, to unlock the defense of the home team. On his game the Spanish international is one of the best players in the world but he needs to be more consistent.

Sergio Aguero, 30, remains their most potent striker despite the constant stories that he will not be with them next season. The Argentine star is a favorite of the light blue fans and they will be hoping that Guardiola can persuade him to stay a few more years yet at the Etihad.

Guardiola will be looking for his team to finish the season strongly although they still have a chance to win the FA Cup. They have spent a fortune on players but it has has not panned out the way their Spanish coach would have wanted. A recent draw with Arsenal and defeat by Liverpool have not made their fans very happy.

Southampton are sitting in 9th place in the league and they also want to finish as high in the table as they possibly can. They have won their last two league games and will be confident that they can take something from Manchester City.

The Saints got a battling 1-0 victory over West Brom last weekend and they are not letting in a lot of goals at present while they always look capable of scoring at the other end of the pitch. Shane Long, 28, will be a threat to Manchester City while Nathan Ward, 23, is emerging as a real talent for his team.

Claude Puel’s, 53, team are always well organized, so, don’t be surprised if this one does not end-up as a scoring draw because both teams seem well matched in this game.

HollywoodLifers, Do you think that Manchester City will defeat Southampton? Leave your comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.