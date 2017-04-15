Real Madrid Vs. Sporting De Gijon Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Fresh off of making history yet again, Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid look to continue their success when they face Sporting de Gijon on April 15. Don’t miss this La Liga game when it kicks off at 10:15 AM ET.

Time is running out in La Liga’s 206-17 season, and Real Madrid is firmly in the lead. As the chances for Barcelona to usurp Los Blancos from the top of the table grow slimmer and slimmer, Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, will lead his squad to what is likely another three points, as Real faces Sporting de Gijon at El Molinón in Gijon, Spain. it could be another wonderful match so sports fans better tune in to watch.

Sadly, it looks like Real Sporting de Gijon SAD is headed down to the Segundo Division, as the Rojibancos are currently in 18th place in La Liga. Unless they rack up a handful of wins before the season ends, they’ll join Granada and Osasuna in relegation. They’ll likely give up their spot to Levante and Girona, as they’re first and second in Spain’s secondary soccer league. However, it’s hard to hang in La Liga when you’ve only picked up five wins this season. Bummer.

While Sporting has struggled, Real has roared above the competition. In fact, even when they’re not in La Liga, Los Blancos have found major success courtesy of Ronaldo’s boot. While Real was taking on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on April 12, the FIFA Best Player Of The Year finally broke his scoring drought. Not only that, but Ronaldo also scored his 99th and 100th goal, becoming the first player to cross the century mark in European competition.

“It’s a great honor to reach 100 goals in Europe,” Ronaldo said after he was presented with a commemorative shirt by Real president Florentino Perez, 70, according to Daily Mail. “[The game with Bayern] was a special day, with a very important win. I am very happy. I want to thank Real Madrid for the opportunity to build a wonderful at this club, and to my teammates as well.” With the momentum on his side, Real is in a good position to repeat as Champions League champs while claiming La Liga as well!

Do you think Real Madrid is unstoppable, HollywoodLifers? Or can Barca somehow prevent them from winning La Liga?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.