Toronto Maple Leafs Vs. Washington Capitals Game 2 Live Steam: Watch The NHL Playoffs

Goal! The Washington Capitals drew first blood, winning their first NHL playoff game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Will they go into overtime again when they meet for Game 2 on April 15? Tune in when the puck drops around 7:00 PM ET!

The Toronto Maple Leafs shocked the Washington Capitals in the opening game of their 2017 NHL Playoffs series. The eight-seeded Canadian squad nearly defeated the team many expect to raise the Stanley Cup. The Caps better be on their guard when they welcome the Leafs back to the Verizon Center in Washington D.C. for this second game, or else Toronto will even things up!

Game 1 was “a really good wake-up call for us,” Barry Trotz, coach for the Capitals said after the game, per Yahoo Sports. “You get in the playoffs and there are no easy games. The Leafs were well prepared. They’re a good hockey team. Their kids are exceptional talents. They can play. You gotta play them hard. I know we have another level, so it’s great that we had the start that we had and we were able to come out on the positive end. We can build on that”

The Leafs certainly played hard, as they jumped out ahead of the Capitals, 2-0. Mitch Marner and Jake Gardiner found the net in the first period, per the Washington Post, stunning the packed crowd. It gook Justin Williams to pick up the slack, as the 35-year-old right winger took passes from T.J. Oshie, 30, and Matt Niskanen, 30, to even the score. It would be Tom Wilson, 23, who scored the winner in overtime to give the Capitals the first game.

Sadly, the stars of each team didn’t do much in that first game. Auston Matthews, 19, Zach Hyman, 24, and William Nylander, 20, were neutralized by the Capitals defense, while Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, 31, and Nicklas Backstrom, 29, failed to fire more than one shot on goal during the first two periods. Both offenses need to come alive in this game if either team wants to drink from the Stanley Cup. Thankfully, Game 1 was a wake-up call for both sides, not just the Capitals.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Capitals will win the Stanley Cup?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.