Watch Lady Gaga At Coachella: Live Stream Her Performance At Day 2 Of Music Festival

It’s Day 2 of Coachella, and HollywoodLife.com has hooked you up with a live stream so you can catch all of your favorite acts from anywhere. Here’s how you can WATCH Lady Gaga, Gucci Mane, Martin Garrix and more for free today, April 15!

Coachella is webcasting today’s performances live on YouTube starting at 3:35 PM PST — yass! You can switch between three channels at the same link to see all of the sets on different stages. CLICK HERE TO WATCH A LIVE STREAM OF COACHELLA DAY 2.

Here’s the full schedule for today in PST, with the channels noted in parentheses:

03:35 – Local Natives (1)

03:35 – Arkells (2)

03:35 – Blossoms (3)

03:55 – Kaleo (2)

04:20 – Shura (3)

04:30 – Chicano Batman (1)

04:45 – Car Seat Headrest (2)

05:00 – Banks & Steelz (3)

05:15 – The Head and the Heart (1)*

05:40 – The Atomics (2)

05:45 – Autograf (3)

06:10 – Bastille (1)

06:25 – Roisin Murphy (2)

06:35 – Little Dragon (3)

07:15 – DREAMCAR (2)

07:20 – Two Door Cinema Club (1)

07:25 – Mura Masa (3)

08:05 – Moderat (2)

08:15 – Gryffin (3)

08:20 – Future (1)

09:05 – Warpaint (2)

09:10 – Tory Lanez (3)

09:15 – ScHoolboy Q (1)

09:55 – Tycho (2)

10:00 – Röyksopp (3)

10:15 – Bon Iver (1)

10:45 – DJ Snake (2)

10:55 – Martin Garrix (3)

11:25 – Lady Gaga (1)

12:00 – Gucci Mane (2)

12:05 – Classix (3)

*Read our exclusive interview with The Head and the Heart right here, and check out our review of Shura’s live show here.

Of course, we were all looking forward to seeing Beyonce headline the big fest, but it was later announced that she’d be postponing her performance due to her pregnancy. Fans were super disappointed until they heard Lady Gaga would be taking her place, and we have no doubt that she’ll kill it!

HollywoodLife.com‘s picks: Shura, The Head and the Heart, Bastille, Two Door Cinema Club, Mura Masa, Moderat, Future, Bon Iver, Martin Garrix, Lady Gaga, Gucci Mane

