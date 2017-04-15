Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Indiana Pacers Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoff Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

The Cleveland Cavaliers begin the defense of their 2016 NBA title, as they take on the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The game gets underway at 3pm EST on Apr. 15 and we’ve got your live stream details!

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on their quest to become back to back NBA champs. First up is the seventh seeded Indiana Pacers, who fought tooth and nail just to make the playoffs. They ended their season with a five game winning streak to secure their berth and gave the Cavs a huge scare back when the two teams met last in regular season play on Apr. 2. Cleveland ended up taking the win in two overtimes with a 135-130 score in a game that the Pacers could have won if Paul George, 26, hadn’t missed a crucial free throw in regulation. We’ve got your way to watch game one of their playoff series online, so scroll down for the live stream details.

The Cav’s late season implosion could open up a chance for the Pacers to really compete against LeBron James, 32, and his formerly powerhouse team. They dropped their last four games of 2017 and finished 21-20 in the back end of their season. That cost them the first seed in the Eastern Conference to the Boston Celtics, so they’re really going to need to turn things around if they want to make it to the finals for the third straight year.

Paul has had the best season of his seven-year NBA career and has high hopes for the Pacers as they face the unenviable task of being the Cavs’ first opponent. “There’s always another level to get to,” he said. “It’s just going all out every possession, every play. Whatever it takes. Whatever it takes. I’m confident going into the playoffs that I can get to that next level.”

He’s competed against LeBron in the playoffs before, when King James was playing for the Miami Heat and they met up in Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014. “It will be fun. It’s fun. I love the playoffs, love playing on the biggest stage. It will be great going up against LeBron again,” he said. “You’ve got to outwork him, you’ve got to outplay him, you’ve got to outthink him.” Good luck to the Pacers with that, because Bronnie and his team know they have to go into beast mode now that the playoffs have arrived.

