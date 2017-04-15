Barcelona Vs. Real Sociedad Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

What has happened to Barcelona? Lionel Messi’s squad has lost two games in a row and with Neymar suspended, Barca is up against the wall when they place Real Socidedad on April 15. The game begins at 2:45 so don’t miss a second of it!

While it’s foolish to ever count out Barcelona, the team is not inspiring confidence in its fans. After falling to Malaga in a shocking upset, the Catalans were embarrassed yet again in the Champions League, losing 0-3 to Juventus.

Now, with Neymar, 25, on the sidelines, serving the first of a three-game suspension, Lionel Messi, 29, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, 30, Andres Iniesta, 32, and more will have to carry on and score big when they meet Real Sociedad at Camp Nou. Perhaps the home field will give the team an advantage? Better tune in to see.

Could soccer fans be watching Barca’s self-destruction in two leagues? The Blaugrana had a chance to usurp Real Madrid as La Liga leaders, as Zinedine Zidane’s men were held to standstill when facing Atletico Madrid. Yet, Barca fell to 14 h place Malaga. Even worse, Neymar got sent off the pitch following his second yellow card in the match. The Brazilian star clapped sarcastically at an official while making his exit, resulting in two additional games thrown on top of his 1-match ban for the red card. This means that Neymar will not be fielded for this match, but he’ll also miss El Clasico against Real on April 23.

It looks like Real is going to run away with La Liga’s title – or specifically, Barcelona’s mistakes are preventing them from beating their most hated rivals. If that wasn’t bad enough, Barcelona’s back at the edge of elimination in the Champions League.

After going down 0-4 to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Round of 16, Barcelona rebounded to pull off the 6-1 miracle in the second half. Now, they have to do it again. They have to go 4-0 over Juve when the Italians head to Camp Nou, and that’s assuming everyone is healthy for that match. However, if Barcelona loses focus and fails to win this match, they can practically kiss the league championship good-bye.

Do you think Barcelona has a chance at all to win La Liga, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think it’s all over?

