Vanessa Hudgens Kicks Off Coachella By Going Topless In Palm Springs — See Pic

Nothing screams Coachella like sun-kissed skin, a skimpy bathing suit, and an outdoor pool in Palm Springs. Kicking off Day 1 of the music festival, Vanessa Hudgens tanned completely topless at her rented home in the desert. Check out the sizzling pic!

Can we please trade lives with Vanessa Hudgens, 28, for like ONE SECOND? Actually, how about an entire weekend since Coachella is going on? If there’s anyone who knows how to get a music festival started — it’s THIS girl! Before heading to the actual venue, the former High School Musical star enjoyed some rays under the sizzling Palm Springs sun with one of her friends. Their Instagram photo opp shows both beauties tanning without their tops on at Vanessa’s rented Palm Springs home on April 14.

Flaunting her toned 5’1″ frame, the actress stuck a fierce pose on the outer edge of her outdoor pool in nothing but cheeky white bottoms and an oversized sunhat. Her friend, who was identified as DJ GG Magree, also took her top off and exposed part of her butt cheeks in an orange swimsuit and circular sunglasses. A few hours later, Vanessa and her besties were ready to get all dolled up and head into the festival for some incredible musical performances!

Fashion is always a top priority at Coachella, and leave it to Vanessa to totally slay from head to toe. Dressed all in black, the brunette bombshell rocked high-waisted jean shorts with a chunky buckle, ankle boots, and a flow kimono with a bra underneath. Very chic and very boho, just like the festival. By the time the sun came down, Vanessa stopped posting on social media and committed her undivided attention to the night’s headliners. We can’t wait to see what she wears for Day 2 and Day 3!

