Tyga Consumed With Jealousy As Kylie Jenner Hangs With New Love Interest Travis Scott

While it may be Coachella, not everyone is in the partying mood. Consumed with jealousy, Tyga can’t stop thinking about ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner and how she’s hanging out with her new love interest, Travis Scott. Read on for the EXCLUSIVE details!

Maybe we never really know what we have until it’s gone. As Travis Scott, 24, continues to pursue a relationship with Kylie Jenner, 19, at Coachella, ex-boyfriend Tyga, 27, just can’t stop thinking about her. “He is not ready to let go of Kylie yet,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tyga is trying to stay busy and act like he’s having the time of his life at the festival, but he’s secretly checking her social media all the time.” Sounds like someone made a mistake!

Unfortunately for the “Gucci Snakes” rapper, Kylie is looking sexier than ever at Coachella! She’s got new lime green hair and a killer wardrobe that ought to make all the guys drool, including Travis. It’s also not good news for Tyga that his ex-bae is digging the single life and eating up all the compliments she gets from dudes lusting after her. Sources EXCLUSIVELY told us that Kylie “loves playing the field” and has been hit on by “models, actors, and musicians.”

“Tyga won’t admit it, but his friends think it’s obvious he wants to get back together with her,” the source continues. “He can’t stand the thought of her being with anyone else, so the fact that she’s been hanging out with Travis is driving him nuts.” The rumored couple haven’t confirmed their status yet, but reports claim they’ve been flirting like crazy! Eyewitnesses at a April 11 party for PrettyLittleThings.com claimed the makeup maven was “sitting on his lap” and that they even left the bash together. It definitely sounds like Kylie is moving on, but Tyga isn’t ready to close that chapter just yet.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga and Kylie will get back together, or will she date Travis next?

