Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla Sign Dating After Collab? — See Possible Evidence

Oh la la! After coming together for an epic musical collaboration last year, it looks like Ty Dolla Sign and Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui might be collaborating in a whole new way. Yes, new evidence suggests the pair might be having fun outside of the studio!

Ty Dolla Sign, 32, and Lauren Jauregui, 20, could be the music industry’s next hot couple! The “Sucker for Pain” singer met Lauren when he collaborated with Fifth Harmony on the track “Work From Home” last year. Now a new video has emerged suggesting the two may actually be dating!

Fans started speculating when a clip of the hip hop star hanging at Ty’s April 12 birthday party surfaced on Twitter. In the clip Lauren can be seen standing among Ty and all his friends at a bowling alley where they are ready to knock down a few pins in honor of his 32nd birthday! She certainly looked right at home in the group.

We are sure that Lauren’s 5H girls —Ally Brooke, 23, Normani Kordei, 20, Dinah Jane, 19, — know all the scoop on her special relationship with Ty! Those girls are thick as thieves and have worked so hard together to get to where they are today. We are sure that if anyone knows what’s going on with the songstress and the rapper it is totally the “Worth It” singers!

If Lauren and Ty are together they will be the most recent in a long, long line of romantic musical pairings, and we have to say those couples are truly some of our favorites. After all, who can understand a musician’s heart better than another musician? They are certainly the best to make sweet, sweet music with!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Lauren and Ty are actually hooking up? Do you think it’s serious? Give us all your thoughts below!

