Tax March: Thousands Protest To Persuade Donald Trump To Release His Tax Returns

Donald Trump, Americans want to see your tax returns! Thousands of protesters took to the streets across the country on Saturday, Apr. 15 to show the President how badly they want him to release his tax returns in photos you have to see!

Tax March protests sprung up across the country to tell President Donald Trump, 70, they want to see his taxes returns. The demonstrations fall on Saturday, April 15, which just happens to be be the deadline to file taxes in America. Marchers “demand transparency and fairness from our Commander-in-Chief,” the event website explained. Marchers took place in New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and many other cities.

“Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump told the American people he would release his tax returns. Despite intense public pressure, President Trump has not yet done so – breaking with 40 years of precedent in the process. His administration’s excuse? ‘People don’t care.’ We do care,” the organizers explained their powerful message. “We’re marching on Washington and in communities across the country to send a clear message to Donald Trump: You work for us, and we demand answers.”

Hey @realDonaldTrump: This is what a mandate looks like. Show your taxes! Add your voice: https://t.co/zUQjYn6laD pic.twitter.com/az0y5e3M72 — Trump Tax March (@taxmarch) April 15, 2017

Debra Messing, 48, and Sarah Silverman, 46, proved they were fired up to join the march in New York City. “COME MARCH WITH US!!,” Debra wrote along with a ton of fire and clapping emojis. Others shared why the march was important to them on Twitter. “Witnessing #TaxMarch right now – what better way to teach my kids about our democracy in action and the need for transparency in govt,” one user wrote.

Am I the only one Tax Marchin mañana??? pic.twitter.com/zuXIQKXI1b — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 14, 2017

Witnessing #TaxMarch right now – what better way to teach my kids about our democracy in action and the need for transparency in govt — Crissa Klein (@Crissaklein) April 15, 2017

look how many people don't care about your taxes @realDonaldTrump! Tremendous how many don't care!#TaxMarch pic.twitter.com/LZifBIpegk — missy kurzweil (@missykurz) April 15, 2017

“We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care, they voted for him, and let me make this very clear: most Americans are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like,” Kellyanne Conway said on This Week in January. Well these marches totally show she was wrong!

Rachel Maddow, 43, offered some insight into the President’s tax records when she revealed his 1040 form from 2005 on her show on Mar. 14. The documents were obtained by investigative journalist and tax expert David K Johnston. The American people learned the President a write down of $130 million, made over $150 million, and paid $38 million in taxes. While those documents gave people some clues about the President’s financials, they still did not reveal the whole picture. That’s why there are so many demonstrators marching today to show President Trump they care and still really want to take a look at his tax returns!

