Ariel Winter, Kylie Jenner & More Stars Slaying The Bright Colored Hair Trend At Coachella

Kylie Jenner and Ariel Winter already kicked Coachella into high gear with their brightly died hair! We’ve rounded up the most insane hair colors at the festival that you have to see!

Coachella 2017 has arrived to kick start festival season! The style this year is sure to be amazing and you just never know who could show up with a crazy new hair-do for the occasion. Some girls like Kylie Jenner, 19, and Katy Perry, 32, have already debuted the hair they’ll be rocking for the weekend long concert event so we’ve gathered up the brightest colored hair trends here!

Kylie went positively neon with her hair for Coachella this year! She kept her outfit relatively simple when debuted her highlighter yellow hair on Friday. Kylie rocked a sexy beige dress with straps that tied across her back. The neutral color of the dress put all the focus on her new dye job. She kept her roots dark before showing off her extremely bright hair. Katy Perry already showed off her white hair on the cover of Vogue, but she has cut it even shorter just in time for Coachella! In the light her Instagram that she posted on Friday, her hair almost looked pink. Do you think she could have died it just for the festival?

Pink has already emerged as a major hair color trend for Coachella this year. Ariel Winter, 19, was spotted at H&M’s festival tent on Friday, Apr. 14 with waist-length neon pink locks. The Modern Family star rocked a matching pink bandana around her neck that we totally loved. Dove Cameron, 21, also decided to think pink with her hair. She opted for a more pastel shade though and her tiered sky blue dress looked super cute in contrast to her pink locks.

HollywoodLifers, who’s festival hair do you love the most? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

