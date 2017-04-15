‘SNL’: Donald Trump Fires Steve Bannon & Keeps Jimmy Fallon As Jared Kushner

Courtesy of NBC

Absolutely ruthless! For the ‘SNL’ cold open, Donald Trump fired Steve Bannon, joked with Mike Pence that his presidency may end soon thanks to Kim Jong-Un, and threw shade at the flak jacket Jared Kushner (played by Jimmy Fallon) wore in Iraq. Watch below!

Seriously, what did Saturday Night Live do before casting Alec Baldwin, 59, as Donald Trump, 70? It’s like we can’t even remember a time when Alec wasn’t impersonating the President on the show. For the cold open, the cast highlighted MANY Trump related issues. First they mimicked Tyra Banks‘ America’s Next Top Model show, firing Steve Bannon and hiring Jared Kushner as the President’s advisor.

Next they ripped into the tweets Trump posted on April 11 about North Korea and Kim Jung-Un, claiming the country is “looking for trouble” — as if THAT’S the resolution to solve America’s tension with them. But SNL still wasn’t done! Similar to last week, the cast poked fun at the flak jacket Jared Kushner wore in Iraq. Played by Jimmy Fallon, Jared walked into the room trying to look cool in his Ray-bans and flak jacket.

In case you missed last week’s showing, the SNL cast put Trump’s Syrian airstrikes order under the spotlight. The skit revolved around a town hall meeting where voters were able to have a Q&A session with their leader. But instead of helping America’s citizens, the only thing Trump wanted to do was brag and boast about the bombings on Syria. But they didn’t stop here! The SNL gang also poked fun at die-hard voters who still stand by Trump even after he took away their homes and healthcare. Thankfully, Trumpcare turned out to be a total flop and wasn’t even voted on by the House.

Going back to tonight’s episode, here’s what we have to look forward to! First off, Jimmy Fallon is hosting, which is always guaranteed to be a fun time. Secondly, Harry Styles is set to perform not one — but TWO songs off his forthcoming album (set for release on May 12). The British hunk is obviously going to play his solo debut single, “Sign Of The Times” but after that it’s a total mystery! We’re going to hear a brand new track tonight, and we seriously can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, how did you like tonight’s cold open about Trump? Comment below.

